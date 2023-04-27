Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike as US creeps toward financial calamity3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:54 AM IST
In a win for Republicans, US House of Representatives passed a bill to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling while attaching spending cuts for the ensuing decade
The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly passed a bill to raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, defying Democratic President Joe Biden by attaching sweeping spending cuts for the next decade.
