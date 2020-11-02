Republicans try to stop Democrats’ suburban growth

One of Ms. Wagner’s final campaign ads stresses the need for kindness in difficult times as images of a drive-through Covid-19 testing site appear on the screen. The narrator talks about how Ms. Wagner wants to protect coverage for pre-existing conditions—Democrats have been hammering the congresswoman for voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act—and highlights her work on a bill to combat human trafficking. “Because doing good isn’t about left or right," the narrator concludes, “but right or wrong." The ad makes no mention of Mr. Trump.