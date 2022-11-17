Republicans win control of the US House with narrow margin1 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2022, 06:47 AM IST
More than a week after Election Day and with several seats still not called, the party gained the 218 seats needed to control the chamber
Republicans won back control of the US House but by a far narrower margin than they predicted, a significant disappointment for a party that for weeks had been anticipating a major victory that would lay the groundwork for the 2024 presidential election.