‘Requested China to roll over USD 2 billion deposits’: Pakistan tells IMF2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Pakistan communicated to the IMF its plans to raise its dwindling foreign exchange reserves to USD 10 billion by the end of June.
Crisis-hit Pakistan has communicated to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and requested China to roll out its USD 2 billion deposits for another year, a media report said on Tuesday. The country still awaits a much-needed USD 1.1 billion tranche of funding from the global lender.
