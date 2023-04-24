Rescue operations underway to extract foreigners from Sudan

Over the weekend, the US military dispatched three Chinook helicopters to evacuate the American embassy staff in Khartoum. The rescue mission involved over 100 US troops and aimed to extract fewer than 100 individuals. The helicopters travelled from Djibouti to Ethiopia and then landed in Sudan for a brief period of time. It is estimated that there are still several thousand US citizens, including those with dual nationality, who are stranded in the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}