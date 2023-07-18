Researchers discover new genes that contributes to deadly heart defect in newborns1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST
Researchers have discovered new genes that contribute to hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a rare, life-threatening cardiac condition that occurs in neonates, by identifying genes in patients and studying their effects in fruit flies.
Researchers have made significant progress in understanding the complex cardiac condition known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). By studying patients and their genes, scientists have identified new genes linked to HLHS. The study, published in the journal eLife, sheds light on the biology of this life-threatening condition, bringing hope for potential prevention and improved treatment options in the future.
