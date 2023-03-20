Researchers flag plagiarism concerns amid AI craze…in paper written by ChatGPT

Researchers flag plagiarism concerns amid AI craze…in paper written by ChatGPT2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 04:26 AM IST
ChatGPT has more than 100 million active users and receives over 10 million queries per day - including requests to pen research papers on how to ‘ensure academic integrity in the era of ChatGPT’
In recent weeks ChatGPT and its brethren have been used to write everything from Valentine's Day confessionals to academic essays for school exams. The chatbot has more than 100 million active users and receives over 10 million queries per day. But as it's popularity continues to grow, many have also flagged its potential for misuse.
