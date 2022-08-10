Researchers identify pathway to curb spread of brain cancer3 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 07:56 AM IST
‘We have identified a pathway that can suppress this cellular invasion, which could offer a new way to increase survival,’ said Amyn Habib.
UT Southwestern researchers have discovered a biochemical mechanism underlying the spread of glioblastoma to adjacent brain tissue as well as a medicine that has previously been shown to slow tumour development in animal models.