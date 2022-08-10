Researchers identify pathway to curb spread of brain cancer

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), a protein that resides on the surface of cells, has long been thought to be the primary cause of this malignancy, according to Dr. Habib. The EGFR gene is amplified in about half of glioblastoma patients, which causes glioblastoma cells to create more molecular signals that are stimulated by this protein and promote the growth of tumour cells. Therefore, Dr. Habib continued, a number of clinical trials have concentrated on reducing EGFR, but none of them have succeeded in improving the prognosis for glioblastoma.