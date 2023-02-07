Researcher’s old tweet ‘predicting’ Turkey, Syria earthquake goes viral

As Turkey and Syria continue to reel from a series of devastating earthquakes, and old tweet ‘predicting’ the situation has gone viral. Twitter user Frank Hoogerbeets - whose profile identifies him as a researcher with Solar System Geometry Survey - had opined on Friday that “sooner or later" an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 would occur in this region.

And as several massive quakes wrought devastation in the area Twitter denizens flocked to the earlier post with their own theories.

“My heart goes out to everyone affected by the major earthquake in Central Turkey. As I stated earlier, sooner or later this would happen in this region, similar to the years 115 and 526. These earthquakes are always preceded by critical planetary geometry, as we had on 4-5 February," Hoogerbeets tweeted after the tremors.

Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon). #deprem pic.twitter.com/6CcSnjJmCV — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 3, 2023

While some appeared to be convinced by Hoogerbeets theory, others insisted that there was no way to actually predict the time and pattern of earthquakes.

"Everyone reading this "prediction", please do not fall for it. Earthquakes are not triggered by planetary alignments, and there is no scientific method of predicting earthquakes. Please consult a real seismologist if you have questions," countered another Twitter user whose bio identifies him as a member of the profession.

“Earthquakes can be triggered by planetary configurations. Many astrologers do predict them and Frank Hoogerbeets did too. If science does not want to admit it, then it is their problem," countered another.

What does the United States Geological Survey have to say?

According to the USGS earthquakes cannot be predicted and while some might insist otherwise, "their statements are false".

“Neither the USGS nor any other scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake. We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future. USGS scientists can only calculate the probability that a significant earthquake will occur (shown on our hazard mapping) in a specific area within a certain number of years," the organisation wrote in an FAQ.