As hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate roughly the northern half of the territory, the Israeli military said on Sunday in a post on X(formely Twitter),"Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 AM to 1 PM. During this window, please take the opportunity to move southward from northern Gaza.

Your safety and that of your families matters. Please follow our instructions and head southward. Be assured, Hamas leaders have already ensured their safety and that of their families."

The military said Sunday that it would refrain from targeting a single route south from 10 am to 1 pm, again urging Palestinians to leave the north en masse. The military offered two corridors and a longer window the day before.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates The Israeli military further said that it would continue enabling Palestinian civilians fleeing Gaza Strip fighting to relocate southward within the territory, adding that hundreds of thousands had already heeded Israel's evacuation order.

Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of US warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group.

A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished entire neighbourhoods but failed to stem militant rocket fire into Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,329 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks.

That makes this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority of them civilians killed in Hamas's October 7 assault.

This is the deadliest war for Israel since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.

Israel dropped leaflets over Gaza City in the north and renewed warnings on social media, ordering more than 1 million Palestinians — almost half the territory's population — to move south.

The military says it is trying to clear away civilians ahead of a major campaign against Hamas militants in the north, including in what it said were underground hideouts in Gaza City.

Hamas urged people to stay in their homes.

The UN and aid groups have said that such a rapid exodus, along with Israel's complete siege of the 40-kilometre-long (25-mile-long) coastal territory would cause untold human suffering.

The World Health Organisation said the evacuation “could be tantamount to a death sentence" for the more than 2,000 patients in northern hospitals, including newborns in incubators and people in intensive care.

Gaza's hospitals are expected to run out of generator fuel within two days, according to the UN, which said that that would endanger the lives of thousands of patients.

Gaza was already in a humanitarian crisis due to a growing shortage of water and medical supplies caused by the Israeli siege, which has also forced the enclave's sole electrical plant to shut down.

With some bakeries closing, residents said they were unable to buy bread.

In Gaza City, Haifa Khamis al-Shurafa crowded into a car with six family members, fleeing to the south in the darkness. "We don't deserve this," Shurafa said, before leaving her home city. "We didn't kill anyone."

The Israeli military said “hundreds of thousands" of Palestinians had heeded the warning and headed south.

It gave Palestinians a six-hour window that ended Saturday afternoon to travel safely within Gaza along two main routes, but has not set a firm deadline for the evacuation.

The US has been trying to broker a deal to reopen Egypt's Rafah crossing with Gaza to allow Americans and other foreigners to leave and humanitarian aid amassed on the Egyptian side to be brought in.

The crossing, which was closed because of airstrikes early in the war, has yet to reopen.

Hundreds of relatives of the estimated 150 people captured by Hamas in Israel and taken to Gaza meanwhile gathered outside the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, demanding their release.

*With Agency Inputs

