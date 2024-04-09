‘Resign or be impeached’: Elon Musk lashes out at Brazil SC Judge Alexandre de Moraes. 10 points on the escalating row
Elon Musk Vs Brazil SC: The verbal clash between Musk and Brazilian authorities escalated as the X owner accused a top judge of “betraying the constitution”, and threatened to defy court orders. A top SC judge responded by threatening fines of around $20,000 each if X reactivates blocked accounts.
Elon Musk Vs Brazil SC judge Alexandre de Moraes: The conflict between Elon Musk and Brazilian authorities started after Brazil's Supreme Court judge Justice Alexandre de Moraes included the Twitter owner as a party in an ongoing investigation over the dissemination of fake news, and opened a separate investigation involving the Tesla top executive for alleged obstruction of justice.
This initial action was taken in response to Musk's public statements regarding the court's actions and his refusal to comply with orders to block certain accounts on his social media platform, X.