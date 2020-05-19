NEW DELHI : A resolution seeking to establish the origins of the novel coronavirus as well as initiate an “impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation," of how the World Health Organisation handled the covid-19 crisis was passed by an overwhelming majority of countries at the World Health Assembly on Tuesday.

The two-day World Health Assembly session in Geneva had on its agenda the covid-19 pandemic which has so far infected 4.8 million people and claimed almost 320,000 lives worldwide since it first surfaced in China in December.

The resolution initially proposed by some 60 countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia South Africa, the European Union and its Member States, Turkey and the UK was finally backed by more than 120 members, people familiar with the matter said.

The passage of the resolution comes against the backdrop of the US slamming the WHO for not doing enough to warn the world about the gravity of the pandemic, at Beijing’s instance. Washington has also assailed China for its role in not being transparent enough with information about the infection and its transmission with the world community.

The resolution called on the WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to “continue to work closely with the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and countries, as part of the One-Health Approach to identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts."

It also called on Ghebreyesus to “initiate, at the earliest appropriate moment, and in consultation with Member States, a stepwise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation, including using existing mechanisms, as appropriate, to review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response to covid-19."

It said the investigation should include an examination of "the actions of WHO and their time-lines pertaining to the covid-19 pandemic".

The resolution did not name China, perhaps one of the reasons why President Xi Jinping who addressed the World Health Assembly on Monday, said that Beijing supported a comprehensive and independent probe. The text of the resolution also called for an “evaluation" and not a “probe" or a “scrutiny" which may have also helped change China’s stance.

Tuesday's resolution at the WHO assembly -- which is not binding and mentioned no countries by name -- also called for nations to commit to ensuring "transparent, equitable and timely access" to any treatments or vaccines developed against covid-19.

The passage of the resolution follows the US despatching a letter to the WHO director general demanding that the WHO to institute "substantive improvements" in its working in 30 days or permanently forfeit US funding.

Share Via