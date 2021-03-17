Resorts promise free stays, private flights to Covid-wary guests

Still, since the provision at many of these properties applies only to those with zero symptoms, travelers must consider the potential risk to themselves, as well as those in the community they’re visiting. Local hospital systems in the region are small and often heavily burdened should symptoms become worse. Even travelers who believe themselves to be immune or who think Covid might be no worse than the flu would be wise to have a Plan B in place—such as “medevac" insurance that would airlift a seriously ill passenger to a hospital of choice.