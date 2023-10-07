comScore
Business News/ News / World/  'Respect rule of law...': Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau stress need for de-escalation of India-Canada row
‘Respect rule of law...': Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau stress need for de-escalation of India-Canada row

 Livemint

Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar, Rishi Sunak and Justin Trudeau stressed on the need for de-escalation of India-Canada row.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Rishi Sunak have underlined the need to de-escalate tensions between India and Canada. (Justin Trudeau Twitter)Premium
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Rishi Sunak have underlined the need to de-escalate tensions between India and Canada. (Justin Trudeau Twitter)

Britsh Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau have underlined the importance of de-escalation of the India-Canada diplomatic row. In separate statements, the two leaders asked for ‘respect for the rule of law’.

For months, India and Candad have been witnessing a disruption in their diplomatic ties after the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada in June.

According to a Downing Street statement, the British Indian leader spoke to Trudeau on Friday evening during which he was updated on the situation relating to Canadian diplomats in India. Both leaders agreed to stay in contact as Sunak reaffirmed the UK position of respect for the rule of law after Canada‘s allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of a pro-Khalistan wanted terrorist.

“Prime Minister Trudeau updated on the situation relating to Canadian diplomats in India," reads the Downing Street statement.

“The Prime Minister [Sunak] reaffirmed the UK’s position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. He hoped to see a de-escalation in the situation and agreed to remain in contact with Prime Minister Trudeau on the next steps," it said.

Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 03:58 PM IST
