‘Respect rule of law...': Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau stress need for de-escalation of India-Canada row
Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar, Rishi Sunak and Justin Trudeau stressed on the need for de-escalation of India-Canada row.
Britsh Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau have underlined the importance of de-escalation of the India-Canada diplomatic row. In separate statements, the two leaders asked for ‘respect for the rule of law’.
