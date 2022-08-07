Respite in US inflation won't divert Fed rate-hike plans

In Mexico, early estimates show move up in consumer prices over 8% are most likely, while Brazil’s July consumer price report see monthly deflation and the biggest year-on-year drop in nearly two decades. Inflation there may finally be on a long, slow glide back to target. Brazil's central bank on 3 August already raised the key rate to 13.75%, and suggested they may not be quite finished, are due 9 August.

