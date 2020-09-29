Restaurant A380: Airline offers dining experience inside Airbus Superjumbo

Singapore Airlines(SIA) is opening one of its Airbus SE A380 superjumbos as a temporary restaurant in an attempt to raise cash while the coronavirus has put a brake on air travel.

Diners can chose to get a dining experience inside the Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft.

Options include our signature international cuisine, as well as the best dishes from SIA's special Peranakan menu that has been designed by acclaimed Singaporean chef Shermay Lee. Limited slots for an exclusive pre-lunch tour of the A380 will also be available. All diners will receive KrisShop discounts, a limited edition goodie bag and additional gifts if they turn up in traditional heritage wear. Reservations start on 12 October.

The airline will also start SIA@Home is for customers who are keen to enjoy the world-renowned SIA in-flight dining experience in the comfort of their own home. They can choose from 10 menus featuring our exclusive First Class and Business Class meals, which will come complete with wine or champagne. Limited edition dining ware and amenities are also available depending on the package chosen. The special cabin crew concierge service for SIA@Home bookings opens on 5 October.

Diners can choose their cabin class where they will be served meals with two alcoholic drinks and free flow of other beverages, the carrier said in a statement. The plane, parked at Changi Airport, will be open on 24 October and 25 October. A tour of the aircraft will be available before lunch and customers will be able to watch the inflight entertainment channels during their meal.

“With Covid-19 drastically reducing the number of flights operated by the SIA Group, we have created unique activities that would allow us to engage with our fans and customers during this time. These experiences offer something for everyone – from frequent flyers who miss our world-class in-cabin products and service, to couples and families who want an exclusive dining experience, and parents who are after an enjoyable activity-filled day with their children during the school holidays," said SIA Chief Executive Officer Mr Goh Choon Phong.

“There has been a lot of interest in our customer engagement initiatives over the last few weeks, and I would like to thank everyone for their great ideas and suggestions. We are very encouraged by and grateful for the enthusiasm and passion that we have seen. All of us are eagerly looking forward to welcoming you to discover your Singapore Airlines."

The carrier, which suffered a record S$1.12 billion ($817 million) net loss in the quarter through June and is laying off about 20% of its workforce, is also selling a range of first- and business-class meals and offering a service whereby a private chef reheats, plates and serves customers in their homes. Tours of the airline’s training facilities will be available in late November.

