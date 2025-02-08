A hotpot restaurant in Suining, Sichuan province, China, has gained widespread appreciation for distributing its profits among its employees during the Chinese Spring Festival. The Qilichuan Hotpot Restaurant shared a total of 532,000 yuan ( ₹64 lakh) earned over three days with its staff. Owner Huang Houming insisted it was not a publicity stunt but a long-standing practice.

Huang stated that the restaurant chain, with eight branches, had earned over one million yuan ( ₹1.20 crore)) in total sales during the festival. Of the 200+ employees, 140 workers who worked during the holiday received a cash bonus.

The owner mentioned that the profit-sharing amount was calculated after deducting only the cost of ingredients and labour. Expenses like rent and utilities were not considered.

“We just wanted to let the employees have a lively and happy Lunar New Year. It is also for those who have worked hard throughout the year,” the South China Morning Post quoted Huang as saying.

Employees received varying amounts based on their roles and branch earnings. The highest-earning branch manager received 17,900 yuan ( ₹2.15 lakh), while other managers got 7,000 yuan ( ₹84,000).

The lowest-paid employees were given between 600 to 700 yuan ( ₹7,200 to ₹8,400). Huang, who previously worked as a waiter, expressed that he understood the challenges of the job and wanted to help his employees prosper together.

As the restaurant plans to expand and hire more staff, Huang hopes to create an environment where employees can grow together and share success. Apart from profit-sharing, the restaurant also provides an allowance.

Under the special benefit, employees must transfer money to their parents monthly, with the company verifying these payments. This is separate from legally required insurance and pensions.

Social media reactions The company’s generosity has been widely praised online. Many social media users called Huang a conscientious boss who values his workers.