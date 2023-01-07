‘Restoration of peace is essential’, India-US on Russia-Ukraine war

The Biden administration on Friday said India and the United States agree ‘very much’ that the restoration of an enduring peace in Ukraine is essential. State Department spokesperson Ned Price made this statement while speaking to media persons at his daily news conference.
The Biden administration on Friday said India and the United States agree ‘very much’ that the restoration of an enduring peace in Ukraine is essential. State Department spokesperson Ned Price made this statement while speaking to media persons at his daily news conference.
He said that the US is engaging very closely with its allies and partners, including India, on the conflict in Ukraine and that the international community firmly recognizes the need to hold Russia to account, according to the news agency PTI.
He said that the US is engaging very closely with its allies and partners, including India, on the conflict in Ukraine and that the international community firmly recognizes the need to hold Russia to account, according to the news agency PTI.
“We agree very much with India that the restoration of an enduring peace in Ukraine is essential. This is the same message that President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy himself has issued. During the G-20, he spoke to the assembled world leaders, laid out his vision for a just peace. This is something that we very much welcome," he said.
“We agree very much with India that the restoration of an enduring peace in Ukraine is essential. This is the same message that President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy himself has issued. During the G-20, he spoke to the assembled world leaders, laid out his vision for a just peace. This is something that we very much welcome," he said.
“We welcome India's support for the people of Ukraine. India has provided humanitarian assistance and calls by India for an immediate end to Russia's brutal war against Ukraine. We also very much agree with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's assertion that today's era is not an era of war," he added.
“We welcome India's support for the people of Ukraine. India has provided humanitarian assistance and calls by India for an immediate end to Russia's brutal war against Ukraine. We also very much agree with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi's assertion that today's era is not an era of war," he added.
Price further said the United States believes that countries such as India which have a relationship with Russia and with Ukraine may be in a position to help bring about dialogue and diplomacy that could one day put an end to this war, as per PTI reports.
Price further said the United States believes that countries such as India which have a relationship with Russia and with Ukraine may be in a position to help bring about dialogue and diplomacy that could one day put an end to this war, as per PTI reports.
Speaking about recent discussions, he said, “We took note of the Kremlin statement that the Kremlin is willing to engage in dialogue, but only if the new territorial realities are recognized."
Speaking about recent discussions, he said, “We took note of the Kremlin statement that the Kremlin is willing to engage in dialogue, but only if the new territorial realities are recognized."
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on the eve of Orthodox Christmas following a request from Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on the eve of Orthodox Christmas following a request from Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his November to Moscow said "this war, in the aftermath of two years of the Covid pandemic, has caused significant economic pain, particularly to developing countries".
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his November to Moscow said "this war, in the aftermath of two years of the Covid pandemic, has caused significant economic pain, particularly to developing countries".
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.