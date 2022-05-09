‘Result will be achieved’: Vladimir Putin on Russian military operation in Ukraine1 min read . 05:43 PM IST
- The Russian President was speaking at the Red Square marking the defeat of Nazi Germany during World war II or what is known as Victory Day
“A result will be achieved - on that account there is no doubt," Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying by news agency TASS.
Vladimir Putin led Russia had started a special military operation" in East European country Ukraine on 24 February, which the Russian president mentioned was a necessary step to defend Russia from Western powers.
He was addressing thousands of soldiers who had gathered at the Red Square in Moscow to commemorate Victory Day, the day Russia defeated Nazi Germany during World War II in 1945.
Russia conducts an annual military parade every year on this date.
"All plans are being fulfilled. A result will be achieved - on that account there is no doubt," he was quoted as saying.
The Russian resident was further quoted saying, "We (Russia) will never give up our love for the country, faith, traditional values, ancestral customs and respect for all peoples and cultures. As for the West, it seems to be determined to cancel these millennia-old values."
Putin pointed out that the US, particularly after the collapse of the Soviet Union, "started talking about its exceptionalism, which is humiliating for the entire world."
He also addressed Russian forces fighting in Ukraine and said they are fighting for the "Motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of World War II."
