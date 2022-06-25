Retailing at ₹2.70 lakh per kg, which is the most expensive mango in world? All you need to know3 min read . 06:43 PM IST
- Also known as ‘Egg of the Sun’, this mango variant is unique for its ruby coloured appearance
Think you have tasted the best of mangoes, the sweetest of them all? Think again.
Japan's Miyazaki city has a variant of the King of Fruits that might just change your idea about the yellow and red fruit. Primarily because this mango is purple!
While India is known to be the land of fruits, with Uttar Pradesh producing the highest number of mangoes per year, with a share of 23.47 %, this purple mango remains the most expensive variant till date.
We bet you cannot guess the cost of this mango!
Would you like to try?
Well let us inform you the Miyazaki mango is priced at around ₹2.70 lakh per kg in the international market.
What is a Miyazaki mango?
The Miyazaki mango was originally grown in Miyazaki city in Japan's Kyushu prefecture. The variant derives its name from the city of origin.
The mango is usually over 350g in weight and have 15% or higher sugar content.
The mango is popular for its different appearance and colour than the usual mango varieties which are popular in India and Southeast Asia. The fruit is reported to be ruby-coloured. These mangoes are also known as "Egg of the Sun" (Taiyo-no-Tamago in Japanese).
Miyazaki mango Trivia
-According to Miyazaki local products and trade promotion centre in Japan, these mangoes are grown during the peak harvest between April and August.
-Miyazaki mangoes are among the most expensive in the world and sold at ₹2.70 lakh per kilogram in the international market last year, according to the Japanese media reports.
-The Miyazaki is a type of "irwin" mango which is different from the yellow "pelican mango" widely grown in Southeast Asia, according to the Japanese trade promotion centre.
-Miyazaki's mangoes are shipped all over Japan, and their production volume is second in Japan after Okinawa.
-These mangoes are rich in antioxidant and contain beta-carotene and folic acid, which is great for people that need help with tired eyes, the trade promotion centre said. They also help in preventing the reduced vision.
-The Miyazaki mangoes undergo a strict checking and testing before exported across the island nation. Those which pass the highest quality standard, are called "Eggs of the Sun".
-These mangoes are often flaming red and their shape looks like dinosaur eggs
-Local news reports say that the production of mangoes started in Miyazaki in late 70s and early 80s. The city's warm weather, long hours of sunlight and abundant rain made it possible for the farmers in Miyazaki to go for mango farming, the reports said. It is now the dominant produce here.
Mangoes in India
The variants of mangoes that are found in India include, Bainganpalli, Himsagar, Dussehri, Alphonso, Langda, Malda and many others. India is also a prominent exporter of mangoes to the world
However, the Miyazaki variety remains the most expensive variant first cultivated in the Miyazaki town of Japan. Currently, the variant is cultivated in India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Phillipines.
Media reports have arisen that claim two trees of this variant of mango is now growing in Jabalpur of Madhya Pradesh at the garden of a couple and is guarded by security guards and dogs. The couple says that they were given the sapling of the plant by a man on a train.
