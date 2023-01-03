‘Retired Army chief General Bajwa called me playboy…’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

‘Retired Army chief General Bajwa called me playboy…’: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan1 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Bajwa’s ‘set-up’ in the military is still active to stop him from returning to power.
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that retired Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called him a “playboy" during their last meeting before his ouster from the Constitutional position last year through a no-confidence motion, according to the news agency PTI.
“I said to him, Yes! I had been a playboy," Khan told media persons in Lahore. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman talked about ‘dirty audios’ purportedly connected with him at his Lahore residence.
Indirectly blaming the powerful establishment for recording such audios, he said, “What message we are giving to our youth through dirty audios and videos. In a meeting with Gen Bajwa in August 2022, he told me that he had audios and videos of my party men. He also reminded me that I was a ‘playboy’."
“I came to know that he was carefully playing a double game … and make Shehbaz Sharif the prime minister. Bajwa stabbed in my back," Khan said, as per PTI reports.
He further claimed that Bajwa’s ‘set-up’ in the military is still active to stop him from returning to power.
Khan, 70, who suffered bullet injuries in his leg during a rally in Punjab province in November last year, regretted granting extension to Gen Bawja.
“It was my great mistake to grant extension to Gen Bajwa. Bajwa started showing his 'true colour' after getting extension and eventually conspired against my government on the issue of accountability," he lambasted, PTI reported.
Last year, Khan was constitutionally removed from power in April. He also accused Bajwa of hiring the services of Husain Haqqani, former Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, for lobbying in the US.
(With inputs from agencies)
