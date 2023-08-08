Retd defence chiefs visit Taiwan

Retd defence chiefs visit Taiwan1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Former army chief Manoj Naravane, navy chief Karambir Singh and air chief RKS Bhadauria are in Taiwan with the support of the country’s government.
New Delhi: Three retired service chiefs are visiting Taiwan to discuss defence and security cooperation between India and Taiwan.
Former army chief Manoj Naravane, navy chief Karambir Singh and air chief RKS Bhadauria are in Taiwan with the support of the country’s government. Adm Singh, who retired in 2021, spoke at the Ketagalan Forum, a security event focused on the Indo-Pacific which is hosted by Taiwan’s foreign ministry. The three visitors are also expected to take part in a defence and security dialogue.
“Taro Aso, former Prime Minister of Japan and current member of the House of Representatives and Vice President of the LDP, and Andrus Ansip, former Prime Minister of Estonia, will deliver keynote speeches. The roster of other guests comprises 14 parliamentarians, political figures, scholars, and experts from 12 countries, including Admiral Karambir Singh, Chairman of India’s National Maritime Foundation," reads a press release from Taiwan’s foreign ministry.
The move comes as India and Taiwan look to boost strategic cooperation given that the two share a common perception of the threat from China. India has been engaged in a three-year-long border standoff with Chinese troops in Ladakh. Taiwan too faces military pressure from China’s navy and air force, which has intensified since 2021. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has exercised considerable economic and political pressure to reduce Taiwan’s diplomatic space.
Security cooperation between the two countries is currently understood to include military training programmes for Indian officers focused on understanding China’s armed forces. However, such cooperation is also sensitive given that India does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
“Government of India’s policy on Taiwan is clear and consistent. Government facilitates and promotes interactions in areas of trade, investment, tourism, culture, education and other such people-to-people exchanges," said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha in 2021.
The presence of three retired service chiefs in Taiwan indicates that the island country is looking to boost its Track II, or non-official, talks with India. Taiwan will also set up a third Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) in Mumbai, expanding on its current presence in Chennai and New Delhi.
