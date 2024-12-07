Retreat of Syrian forces threatens ‘Saigon Moment’ for Russia
- Moscow’s support for the Assad regime has helped it project power throughout the region.
A fast-advancing rebel offensive in Syria threatens to dislodge Russia from a strategic linchpin that Moscow has used for a decade to project power in the Middle East, in the Mediterranean and into the African continent.
