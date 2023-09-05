‘Return to Office’: Stark differences emerge across continents and cultures

‘Return to Office’: Stark differences emerge across continents and cultures11 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:28 AM IST
Companies, employees, and governments are still grappling with the changes to corporate life brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. While Asian and European workers have largely returned to offices at a faster pace, their American counterparts are facing a range of policies.
In the emerging post-pandemic era, most aspects of life have returned to normal. Moviegoers are flocking to cinemas, vacationers jammed airports for summer travel and kids are returning to classrooms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message