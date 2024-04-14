‘Return to the path of diplomacy’: World leaders denounce Iran's strikes on Israel
India calls for de-escalation in Israel-Iran conflict. US pledges support for Israel. UK, EU, UN, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Canada, Argentina, Italy, and Mexico express concern and condemn Iran's actions.
Countries around the world condemned Iran's strikes on Israel late Saturday. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on Saturday launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday. The attack by Iran is in retaliation for a strike in Syria that killed top Iranian military officers. The ongoing clash may draw in the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah, which like Hamas is backed by Iran. The Israel-Iran conflict escalated a Middle East conflict that began on Oct. 7 when thousands of Hamas operatives broke into Israel from Gaza, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 250.