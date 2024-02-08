Reunion on the cards? Prince Harry leaves UK after visiting King Charles as William takes charge, but there’s hope
Prince Harry's visit to London ignites hopes for a reconciliation within the Royal Family after his past criticisms and departure from Royal duties.
Prince Harry quickly travelled to London from California after he had come to know about Charles' illness. His visit, especially during such a crucial time, ignited hopes for a reconciliation within the Royal Family. Harry's past criticisms and the subsequent departure from Royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle, have been sources of tension.