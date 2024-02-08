Prince Harry quickly travelled to London from California after he had come to know about Charles' illness. His visit, especially during such a crucial time, ignited hopes for a reconciliation within the Royal Family. Harry's past criticisms and the subsequent departure from Royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle, have been sources of tension. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: King Charles III undergoes treatment for cancer; Who is next in line to succeed the British throne? Prince Harry, however, has returned to Los Angeles after a quick visit to see his dad. His UK visit lasted roughly 26 hours. During the visit, Harry stayed in a hotel instead of a Royal palace, The Sun reported. While he is open to a reunion with Prince William, the Prince of Wales had no plans of meeting his brother, the British publication added.

Prince William takes charge Prince William made a notable return to his royal duties on February 7. This marked his first public engagement after the cancer diagnosis of his father, King Charles. At a charity dinner for London's Air Ambulance, William expressed gratitude for the public's warm wishes towards his family.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," the Associated Press quoted William as saying. “It means a great deal to us all."

Also Read: King Charles’ cancer: 10 things to know as world leaders like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron react | “It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all," he added in good humour.

William, a former air ambulance helicopter pilot, attended the event which had celebrity attendees like Tom Cruise. He took a break from his Royal duties in January. He did this to look after Kate and their three kids after her surgery.

William's wife Kate Middleton was also hospitalised recently for surgery on her abdomen. The Princess of Wales, will start her public duties again in April.

Hope of reunion Chances of reconciliation are, nevertheless, at the centre of discussion again as, according to the publication, King Charles postponed his schedule earlier after he had come to know about Harry’s visit.

Also Read: King Charles' cancer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the British monarch a 'speedy recovery' "He is very fastidious about time-keeping but it was significant that he delayed the flight to Sandringham when he knew Harry was visiting. After all, the Duke of Sussex had flown all the way from California at short notice and he accepted the gesture. There is cause for optimism," an insider told The Sun.

