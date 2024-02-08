Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Reunion on the cards? Prince Harry leaves UK after visiting King Charles as William takes charge, but there’s hope

Reunion on the cards? Prince Harry leaves UK after visiting King Charles as William takes charge, but there’s hope

Sounak Mukhopadhyay ( with inputs from AP )

Prince Harry's visit to London ignites hopes for a reconciliation within the Royal Family after his past criticisms and departure from Royal duties.

FILE - Britain's Prince William, left, and Britain's Prince Harry speak after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Prince Harry quickly travelled to London from California after he had come to know about Charles' illness. His visit, especially during such a crucial time, ignited hopes for a reconciliation within the Royal Family. Harry's past criticisms and the subsequent departure from Royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle, have been sources of tension.

Also Read: King Charles III undergoes treatment for cancer; Who is next in line to succeed the British throne?

Prince Harry, however, has returned to Los Angeles after a quick visit to see his dad. His UK visit lasted roughly 26 hours. During the visit, Harry stayed in a hotel instead of a Royal palace, The Sun reported. While he is open to a reunion with Prince William, the Prince of Wales had no plans of meeting his brother, the British publication added.

Prince William takes charge

Prince William made a notable return to his royal duties on February 7. This marked his first public engagement after the cancer diagnosis of his father, King Charles. At a charity dinner for London's Air Ambulance, William expressed gratitude for the public's warm wishes towards his family.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," the Associated Press quoted William as saying. “It means a great deal to us all."

Also Read: King Charles’ cancer: 10 things to know as world leaders like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron react |

“It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all," he added in good humour.

William, a former air ambulance helicopter pilot, attended the event which had celebrity attendees like Tom Cruise. He took a break from his Royal duties in January. He did this to look after Kate and their three kids after her surgery.

William's wife Kate Middleton was also hospitalised recently for surgery on her abdomen. The Princess of Wales, will start her public duties again in April.

Hope of reunion

Chances of reconciliation are, nevertheless, at the centre of discussion again as, according to the publication, King Charles postponed his schedule earlier after he had come to know about Harry’s visit.

Also Read: King Charles’ cancer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the British monarch a ‘speedy recovery’

"He is very fastidious about time-keeping but it was significant that he delayed the flight to Sandringham when he knew Harry was visiting. After all, the Duke of Sussex had flown all the way from California at short notice and he accepted the gesture. There is cause for optimism," an insider told The Sun.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.