Revealed! THESE are the most corrupt countries in the world. Check where India stands

India is the 96th most corrupt country in the world among 180 nations, sharing the spot with Gambia and Maldives, according to the latest released Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2024. The CPI is compiled by Transparency International and serves as a barometer of public sector misconduct worldwide.

Details say India have an overall CPI score of 38 in 2024, compared to 39 in 2023 and 40 in 2022. India's rank in 2023 was 93.

The list further noted that our neighbour Pakistan ranked 135th and Sri Lanka 121st. Bangladesh's CPI spot for 2024 was further down at 149, and China ranked 76.

Transparency International (TI) have compiled a list of 180 countries and territories based on their perceived levels of public sector corruption by experts. They used a scale of zero to 100, where 'zero' represents the highly corrupt nation, while '100' shows the country is very clean. In the 2024 report, the TI highlighted corruption is a dangerous problem in every part of the world.

The list: Who stands where? Looking at the list, Denmark is the cleanest country, with a 90 CPI score, followed by Finland (88), Singapore (84), New Zealand (83), and Luxembourg (81), who merged to form the top five least corrupt nations.

Interestingly, Luxembourg, Norway, and Switzerland share the 5th rank, as they have the same CPI score of 81. Three countries—Australia, Iceland, and Ireland—also share the 10th spot, as they have CPI scores of 77.

Among the developed nations' list, the US dropped from 69 points to 65 and landed in 28th place from 24th place earlier. France slid four points to 67 and five places to 25th, and Germany dropped three points to 75 and six places to 15th.

South Sudan leads the charts from the bottom with a CPI score of 8, followed by Somalia (9), Venezuela (10), Syria (12), Yemen (13), Libya (13), Eritrea (13), Equatorial Guinea (13), Nicaragua (14), Sudan (15), and North Korea (15).

