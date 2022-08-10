Amid the growing labour shortage in several sectors in Canada, the country has initiated processes to invite a record number of immigrants to apply for permanent residency to fill up those vacant posts. Amid this, several companies and academic institutions are complaining that delays in visa processing time by the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) are affecting them negatively. As many of them said, ‘immigration is crucial for rebuilding Canadian economy’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}