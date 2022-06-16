Revlon files for bankruptcy due to high debt and supply chain pain2 min read . Updated: 16 Jun 2022, 10:30 AM IST
Revlon has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, unable to manage its heavy debt load amid the supply chain crunch and steep inflation.
Revlon has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, unable to manage its heavy debt load amid the supply chain crunch and steep inflation.
Listen to this article
Revlon has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, unable to manage its heavy debt load amid the supply chain crunch and steep inflation. According to reports, Revlon had long-term debt of $3.31 billion, as of end-March.