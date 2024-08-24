RFK Jr. Endorses Trump, Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign, AP Reports

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is throwing his support behind Republican nominee Donald Trump, ending a long-shot presidential campaign that had sought to offer voters an alternative to the major party candidates.

Bloomberg
Published24 Aug 2024, 12:15 AM IST
RFK Jr. Endorses Trump, Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign, AP Reports
RFK Jr. Endorses Trump, Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign, AP Reports

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is throwing his support behind Republican nominee Donald Trump, ending a long-shot presidential campaign that had sought to offer voters an alternative to the major party candidates.

Kennedy said in a Pennsylvania court filing that he would be endorsing the former Republican president, according to the Associated Press. The independent candidate is slated to deliver an address in Arizona later Friday.

By dropping out and backing Trump over Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Kennedy is seeking to shift his role in the election from spoiler to kingmaker. But the unorthodox nature of his campaign, which he started as a Democrat and then as an independent, makes his impact on the contest uncertain, adding another twist to an already chaotic race.

The announcement comes one day after Harris officially accepted the Democratic nomination, and culminates a week in which Trump has sought to blunt her momentum with a series of splashy campaign events and media engagements. The Republican nominee is also expected to appear — with a “special guest” — in Arizona later Friday following Kennedy’s announcement.

At the height of his campaign in January, Kennedy was polling as high as 20% in a three-way race with Trump and President Joe Biden in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls. 

By mid-July, his share had declined to about 8%. And then Biden’s decision to drop out and pass the baton to Harris shook up the race and dealt Kennedy another blow, with his average polling support dropping to 5% within days. 

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 12:15 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldRFK Jr. Endorses Trump, Ends 2024 Presidential Campaign, AP Reports

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,532.00-267.00
      Chennai
      73,890.00450.00
      Delhi
      72,888.00-481.00
      Kolkata
      73,675.0020.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue