Home >News >World >Rich countries using vaccine hesitancy as pretext to not donate jabs: WHO chief

Rich countries using vaccine hesitancy as pretext to not donate jabs: WHO chief

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File photo)
1 min read . 10:13 PM IST PTI

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there was nothing to discuss during a recent meeting of an advisory group established to allocate vaccines

The head of the World Health Organization lamented the lack of coronavirus vaccines being immediately donated by rich countries to the developing world.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that there was nothing to discuss during a recent meeting of an advisory group established to allocate vaccines.

In his words: “There are no vaccines to allocate."

Tedros says concerns being raised by some donors that African countries don't have the infrastructure to deliver vaccines or that there are vaccine hesitancy problems are inconsequential.

He criticised rich countries that may be using that as a “pretext" not to donate vaccines.

