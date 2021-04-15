Rich investors struggle to square profits with green ambitions

More than 80% of affluent and high-net-worth individuals in Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and the U.K. say sustainable, environmental and ethical issues matter. Less than a third of their investments currently consider ESG factors, while more than half still believe they have to sacrifice returns to invest sustainably, according to a survey of 1,000 people published Thursday from HSBC Asset Management and Core Data Research.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}