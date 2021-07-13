1 min read.Updated: 13 Jul 2021, 09:21 AM ISTReuters
Branson has bought a stake in space tech fund Seraphim Space Investment Trust as part of a 178 million-pound ($246.99 million) initial public offering
British billionaire Richard Branson has bought a stake in space tech fund Seraphim Space Investment Trust as part of a 178 million-pound ($246.99 million) initial public offering, London-based Seraphim said on Monday.
Airbus SE also participated in the IPO and was among other parties to buy shares of the company, according to an emailed statement by Seraphim, which is set to commence trading this week on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.