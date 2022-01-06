Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is currently recovering from a “mild" case of coronavirus and he might not be available with the Virgin Orbit team to ring the bell at Nasdaq Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Branson said that he and his wife both caught the omicron variant, along with other members of his family.

"Thanks to all being vaccinated and boosted, our symptoms have been mild." He said that he “can’t stress enough" that those eligible for a booster should get one where possible.

In another tweet, Branson said that he won’t be with the Virgin Orbit team to ring the bell at Nasdaq Friday.

"Sorry I can’t join the Virgin Orbit team in person to ring the bell at Nasdaq tomorrow, but excited to be there virtually celebrating with the team," Branson said.

Rocket manufacturer and launch service provider Virgin Orbit is officially a publicly traded company after a merger with special purpose acquisition company NextGen acquisitions.

The transaction is expected to result in gross proceeds of approximately $228 million to fund the Virgin Orbit growth plan. Virgin Orbit has successfully launched 19 satellites to date and has launched satellites for all of its major customer segments: civil, commercial, international, and national security.

The company recently completed its final pre-launch rehearsal for its January 2022 mission, which will carry satellites for three customers into orbit.

