Richard Branson's 1972 'To-do List': Here's what made the billionaire smile

Richard Branson, founder of the multibillion-dollar conglomerate Virgin Group recently shared that he stumbled upon an old 'To-Do List' he jotted down in the year 1972.

The list, dated 6th November, 1972, had the tasks Branson had assigned himself and his friend Kenny, according to the billionaire's blog. The 'To-Do List' included:

1. Learn to fly

2. Look after me, you, boat

3. Entertain everybody with me

4. Invite nice people back

5. Start getting the small house together at The Manor

6. Start buying odds and sods for The Manor

7. Work with me on projects/sort me out

8. More shops to be found

"A year after writing this list, we launched our Virgin Records label from The Manor, signed Mike Oldfield and released Tubular Bells. The record became one of the biggest selling albums of the decade and put Virgin Records firmly on the map," Branson wrote in his blog.

"When it came to ‘learning to fly’, I really took that one and ran with it. In 1976, I flew a microlight aircraft by mistake. It was the first time I had sat in it, I had no idea how to fly it, and accidentally took off. I was pulling wires out desperately before I cut the engine and managed to crash-land into a field. Back in 1972, I wouldn’t have guessed I would go on to fly hot-air balloons around the world, or launch airlines and a space line for that matter!" he further wrote.

This To-Do List' and Branson's self-reflection as a 22-year-old with dreams to "fly", show that life can land you to places you never imagined but there's always an adventure in store.

"If you stick to your goals and tick off your to-do lists, you might be a lot closer to your dreams than you think," said the owner of the Virgin Group, whose Virgin Hyperloop on Monday "successfully" completed the first-ever human trial in the hyperloop pod at the DevLoop test facility in the US, where the company has previously run over 400 un-occupied tests.

"This is one of those rare moments that humanity is making a great leap forward – people riding in a hyperloop system for the very first time," Branson said after the successful testing.





Two passengers, both company staff, travelled 500 metres in 15 seconds, reaching 107 mph (172 km per hour), marking the completion of the first-ever trial, the company said.













