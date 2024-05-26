Richard M Sherman, who penned Disney charm in ‘Mary Poppins’, ‘The Jungle Book’, dies at 95
Richard M Sherman, one half of the prolific, award-winning pair of brothers who helped form millions of childhoods by penning the instantly memorable songs for "Mary Poppins", “The Jungle Book" and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" — as well as the most-played tune on Earth, "It's a Small World (After All)" — has died. He was 95.