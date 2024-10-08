‘Rift’ between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Christmas holiday plans: ‘This could be a real turning point…’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds over Christmas plans, which could signify a turning point in their marriage. Harry wishes to spend the holiday in the UK, but Meghan is hesitant due to security concerns.

Published8 Oct 2024, 07:41 PM IST
'Rift' between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Christmas holiday plans: 'This could be a real turning point…'
‘Rift’ between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Christmas holiday plans: ‘This could be a real turning point…’(AP)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are rumoured to be sparring over Christmas plans — in what could be a ‘real turning point’ in their marriage. The development comes at a time when Prince Harry is travelling solo to various parts of the globe in connection with various charitable endeavours — including at least two brief trips to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly looking to spend Christmas in the UK with his wife and children. Markle however remains concerned about their security and therefore reluctant to step down on British soil. The Sussexes have been invited to spend Christmas with Charles Spencer at Althorp.

Also Read | Meghan Markle thought ’Prince Harry deserved more from royals’. Here’s why

According to an Express report quoting sources, the situation had become so bad that it could become 'a real turning point' in their marriage.

“Harry is keen for the Sussexes to spend time in the UK this Christmas with family. However, there are still concerns lingering over their security. Meghan has always shown a reluctance to travel to the United Kingdom and finds it quite a challenge with all that's been going on,” the publication quoted its source as saying.

Also Read | Why is Harry going on solo trips, leaving Meghan behind?

Harry, King Charles' younger son, is rarely out of the media spotlight despite stepping down from official royal duties, but the focus on the Duke of Sussex has been particularly intense this month after he celebrated his 40th birthday and began a series of public appearances.

The British Royal has undertaken a series of solo trips in recent weeks — with reports suggesting that he was ‘seeking personal space’. Meghan is reportedly planning to launch her own lifestyle brand while Harry aims to build his presence as a global philanthropist. Earlier this month the the Duke visited the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho and neighbouring South Africa as part of a four-day trip to the continent. He also visited the UK at the end of September for a charity event to aid seriously ill children.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 07:41 PM IST
World'Rift' between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Christmas holiday plans: 'This could be a real turning point…'

