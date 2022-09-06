Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Ringgit drops to lowest level since Asian financial crisis

Ringgit drops to lowest level since Asian financial crisis

The Malaysian currency is now at its weakest level since January 1998, during the Asian Financial Crisis.
1 min read . 03:27 PM ISTBloomberg

The Malaysian ringgit tumbled to a 24-year low as a stronger dollar and domestic political risks damped sentiment.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Malaysian ringgit tumbled to a 24-year low as a stronger dollar and domestic political risks damped sentiment.

The Malaysian ringgit tumbled to a 24-year low as a stronger dollar and domestic political risks damped sentiment.

The ringgit fell as much as 0.2% to 4.5015 per dollar as it breached the 4.5002 mark reached in January 2017. The Malaysian currency is now at its weakest level since January 1998, during the Asian Financial Crisis. 

The ringgit fell as much as 0.2% to 4.5015 per dollar as it breached the 4.5002 mark reached in January 2017. The Malaysian currency is now at its weakest level since January 1998, during the Asian Financial Crisis. 

A resurgent greenback is exerting pressure on regional currencies as traders speculate that the Federal Reserve will press ahead with large rate hikes to tame inflation. For Malaysia, politics is adding another layer of uncertainty with some party leaders pushing for an early election to capitalize on better-than-expected economic growth.

A resurgent greenback is exerting pressure on regional currencies as traders speculate that the Federal Reserve will press ahead with large rate hikes to tame inflation. For Malaysia, politics is adding another layer of uncertainty with some party leaders pushing for an early election to capitalize on better-than-expected economic growth.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.