Ringgit drops to lowest level since Asian financial crisis

Ringgit drops to lowest level since Asian financial crisis1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
The Malaysian ringgit tumbled to a 24-year low as a stronger dollar and domestic political risks damped sentiment.
A resurgent greenback is exerting pressure on regional currencies as traders speculate that the Federal Reserve will press ahead with large rate hikes to tame inflation. For Malaysia, politics is adding another layer of uncertainty with some party leaders pushing for an early election to capitalize on better-than-expected economic growth.
