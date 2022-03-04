This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format
Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand at the age of 52.
Considered as one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, he was found unresponsive in his villa, his management said on Friday.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said. “The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."
His death comes hours after another former Australian cricket great, wicket-keeper Rod Marsh died on Friday at the age of 74.
In fact, Warne had only 12 hours back posted his condolences for Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh on Twitter.
“Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate (sic)," he had written.
Marsh was in an induced coma and was fighting for his life after he had suffered a major heart attack last week.
Following this, current Australia batsman David Warner wrote on Instagram: "Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed."
Warne's cricketing journey
Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.
The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.
