Fri Aug 25 2023 09:50:43
'RIP superstar,' tributes pour in after WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt dies of heart attack
After the tragic death of young WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt, originally called known as Windham Rotunda, at a young age has left many celebrities and fans weeping on the loss. He reportedly died due to heart attack on Thursday.

The death of the young star was confirmed by 14-Time World Champion and Chief Content Officer ‘Triple H’ on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time," tweeted ‘Triple H’. WWE expressed condolence on his death in an X post on Thursday.

Former wrestler and famous actor, Dwayne Johnson also expressed his grief on the death of the 36-year-old wrestler.

"Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’," tweeted 'The Rock'.

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 09:51 AM IST
