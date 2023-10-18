‘Ripped children to pieces’: Doctors work overtime with dwindling supplies after Gaza hospital attack
Hundreds of Palestinian civilians were killed on Tuesday night after a hospital was bombed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas clash. Doctors at the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital recall hearing a massive explosion before the roof caved in and the building was filled with people screaming for help. The attack source remains unclear with both Hamas and the Israel Defence Force pointing fingers at each other.