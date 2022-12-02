India has performed the best in terms of increase in food prices and shelter. To talk about food prices, what cost ₹100 in Sep’21 across countries, now is up by Rs. 25 in US, ₹18 in UK, ₹33 in Germany and ₹15 in India, as per the report. For shelter the report showed that what cost ₹100 in Sep’21 across countries, is now up by ₹21 in US, ₹30 in UK, ₹21 in Germany and ₹6 in India.