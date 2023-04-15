The world’s ocean surface temperature hit an all-time high since satellite records began, which has led to marine heatwaves around the globe, The Guardian quoted a US government data.

As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa), the the average temperature at the ocean’s surface has been at 21.1C since the start of April – beating the previous high of 21C set in 2016.

“The current trajectory looks like it’s headed off the charts, smashing previous records," The report quoted Prof Matthew England, a climate scientist at the University of New South Wales as saying.

Adding more, the report says that due to three years of La Niña conditions across the vast tropical Pacific, temperature suppressed and the effect of rising greenhouse gas emissions dampened.

However, with the potential El Niño pattern in the tropical Pacific later this year, the risk in the increase of extreme weather conditions and further challenge global heat records are mounting.

“The recent ‘triple dip’ La Niña has come to an end. This prolonged period of cold was tamping down global mean surface temperatures despite the rise of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere," Dr Mike McPhaden, a senior research scientist at Noaa, said.

“Now that it’s over, we are likely seeing the climate change signal coming through loud and clear," he added.

Characterised by cooling in the central and eastern tropical Pacific and stronger trade winds -- the La Niña periods do have a cooling influence on global temperatures. Experts say during this periods, the ocean temperatures in those regions are warmer than usual and global temperatures are pushed up.

The second-hottest globally averaged ocean temperatures coincided with El Niño that ran from 2014 to 2016, the Noaa data says.

Another study, conducted in 2022, had said that the amount of heat accumulating in the ocean was accelerating and penetrating deeper. This is in general providing fuel for extreme weather.

England, a co-author of that study, said: “What we are seeing now (with the record sea surface temperatures) is the emergence of a warming signal that more clearly reveals the footprint of our increased interference with the climate system."

It is not that the case that due to marine heatwaves only heat will rise, but it would lead to devastating effects on marine wildlife and cause coral bleaching on tropical reefs also.

Experts, citing experiments and study, say that warming oceans could radically alter the food web, promoting the growth of algae.

As per current observations, moderate to strong marine heatwaves are clear in regions including the southern Indian Ocean, the south Atlantic, off north-west Africa, around New Zealand, off the north-east of Australia and the west of Central America, added the report.