Rise in ocean surface temperature have led to marine heatwaves globally: Report2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
- As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa), the the average temperature at the ocean’s surface has been at 21.1C since the start of April – beating the previous high of 21C set in 2016.
The world’s ocean surface temperature hit an all-time high since satellite records began, which has led to marine heatwaves around the globe, The Guardian quoted a US government data.
