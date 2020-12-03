Rise of domestic social media in Tibet amid growing Chinese suppression

"In July two Tibetan lyricists, Khado Tsetan and singer Tsegao, were sentenced to seven years and three years in prison respectively by a Chinese court in North-Eastern Tibet without a trial after they composed, sang and circulated a song praising Tibetan spiritual leader, H.H. the Dalai Lama. They have been charged for alleged involvement in "subversion of state law and leaking information to the outside world, which is considered as a "state security crime," said the Free Tibet website.