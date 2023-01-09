Rishi Sunak, 15 UK ministers likely to lose seat at 2024 election: New poll3 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Only five Cabinet members will remain in office beyond the 2024 election, according to the poll.
Only five Cabinet members will remain in office beyond the 2024 election, according to the poll.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and 15 of his Cabinet colleagues could lose their seats in a general election "wipeout" in 2024. Senior Tories like Sunak, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, and Health Secretary Steve Barclay are all at risk of losing the election anticipated in 2024, according to the polling data provided to The Independent newspapers.