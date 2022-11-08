Rishi Sunak ‘abruptly’ rushed out of COP27 event by aides | Watch video

Rishi Sunak ‘abruptly’ rushed out of COP27 event by aides | Watch video2 min read . 09:26 AM IST
Leo Hickman, a Twitter user posted the video on the micro blogging site on Monday.
In a strange incident, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was abruptly rushed out of the COP27 event on Monday, leaving dozens of audience members baffled at the strange turn of events.
Leo Hickman, a Twitter user posted the video on the micro blogging site on Monday.
In the video, it can be seen that Sunak was on stage for a climate change event when his aides interrupted him. In quick succession, two of his aides came and persuaded Sunak to leave the event.
"UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has just been rushed out of the room by his aides during the middle of the launch for forests partnership at #COP27," Leo Hickman, Director of UK-based Carbon Brief," Hickman captioned the video.
According to Hickman, an aide whispered in Sunak's ear for more than a minute, but the British Prime Minister stayed back. However, another aide came on the stage and requested him to leave from the event.
“About 2 mins before he left an aide came onto stage and was whispering in his ear for more than a minute...there was a discussion going on about, it seems, whether to leave at that moment. But Sunak stayed but another aide made decision to go back to him and urge him to leave," he further tweeted.
Take a look at the video below:
Though Sunak abruptly left the COP27 event, it is unclear what information Sunak received from his aides that made him leave the climate summit in between.
The United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, or COP27, opened in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday.
The first Indian-origin British PM reached Sharm El-Sheikh after making a U-turn on attending the key climate meet in Egypt, as per ANI reports.
Sunak is slated to hold meetings with fellow world leaders to discuss new partnerships on energy security, green technology and environmental protection, and is expected to announce further funding for conservation in threatened tropical rainforests and support for countries on the frontline of climate change.
(With ANI inputs)
