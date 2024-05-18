Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murty wealth surges by ₹12.91 billion amid UK billionaire slowdown
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty's wealth surged by 122 million pounds, reaching 651 million pounds, largely due to Murty's stake in Infosys. The couple's fortune fell short of its 2022 peak but continues to rise
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty's fortune have witnessed a massive surge despite the wider UK billionaire boom coming "to an end" due to tough economic conditions.