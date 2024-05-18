Active Stocks
Business News/ News / World/  Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murty wealth surges by 12.91 billion amid UK billionaire slowdown
BackBack

Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murty wealth surges by ₹12.91 billion amid UK billionaire slowdown

Livemint

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty's wealth surged by 122 million pounds, reaching 651 million pounds, largely due to Murty's stake in Infosys. The couple's fortune fell short of its 2022 peak but continues to rise

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty attend a Q&A event (File photo) (via REUTERS)Premium
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty attend a Q&A event (File photo) (via REUTERS)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty's fortune have witnessed a massive surge despite the wider UK billionaire boom coming "to an end" due to tough economic conditions.

According to UK-based broadcasting network iTV, the wealth of the billionaire couple has surged by 12.911 (approx) billion over the past year.

The latest annual Sunday Times Rich List revealed Sunak and Murty's wealth stood at 68.89 billion compared to 55.98 billion in the previous year.

The astronomical rise in fortune can be attributed largely to Murty's ownership stake in India's IT giant Infosys, co-founded by her father Narayana Murthy.

Murty's shares in Infosys experienced a remarkable increase in value, soaring by 108.8 million pounds to nearly 590 million pounds within the span of a year, iTV reported.

However, the couple's current wealth still falls short of its peak in 2022, when it reached approximately 730 million pounds.

The upward trajectory in wealth isn't unique to Sunak and Murty alone; King Charles has also seen his fortune grow, climbing to 610 million pounds from 600 million pounds over the past year.

UK's Billionaire Index

The overall landscape for British billionaires is shifting as the country has experienced a decline for the third consecutive year, dropping from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 165 in the current year. This decline is attributed to various factors, including some individuals witnessing a contraction in their private wealth due to high borrowing rates, while others have chosen to relocate from the country.

The latest data reveals that Britain's 350 wealthiest individuals and families collectively possess a staggering combined wealth of 795.36 billion pounds. Topping the list once again are Gopi Hinduja and his family, who oversee the renowned Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group. Their wealth has ascended to 37.2 billion pounds from 35 billion pounds in the previous year.

However, not all prominent billionaires have experienced growth in their fortunes. For instance, Sir Richard Branson's fortunes dwindled to 2.4 billion pounds from 4.2 billion pounds, owing to challenges faced by his company, Virgin Galactic, throughout the year.

Published: 18 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST


