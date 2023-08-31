Rishi Sunak appoints Grant Shapps as new defence secretary of UK

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed Conservative MP and former energy secretary Grant Shapps as new defence secretary on Thursday following the resignation of Ben Wallace his position earlier today.

Wallace was the longest-serving Tory defence secretary since Winston Churchill.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office announced Shapps's appointment, around an hour after he was seen entering 10 Downing Street, reported AFP.

“The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP @GrantShapps has been appointed Secretary of State for Defence @DefenceHQ," PM Rishi Sunak’s office said on X (formerly Twitter).

Grant Shapps, after being appointed at the position, said that he is looking forward to work with the armed forces who protect the nation.

"I'm honoured to be appointed as Defence Secretary by @RishiSunak I'd like to pay tribute to the enormous contribution Ben Wallace has made to UK defence & global security over the last 4 years," Shapps said on X.

“As I get to work at @DefenceHQI am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation’s security. And continuing the UK’s support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin’s barbaric invasion," Shapps said on X.

Shapps briefly served as home secretary last October in Liz Truss's short-lived government and before that he was transport secretary in Boris Johnson cabinet.

After Shapps' appointment as defence secretary, MP Claire Coutinho was given the position of energy secretary and net zero.

“Claire Coutinho MP @ClaireCoutinho has been appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero @energygovuk," Rishi Sunak’s office informed on X.

Wallace, in his resignation letter said that he stood with the army during thick and thin times. He recalled the incidents from the Wannacry ransomware attack, the 2017 terrorist attacks, the Salisbury Poisonings, Afghanistan, Sudan and Ukraine war.

Wallace further said that his support for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government will continue, reported ANI.

The resignation of Ben Wallace is the second resignation from Sunak cabinet in quick succession. Earlier, Nadine Dorries announced her resignation from the UK House of Commons on Sunday “with immediate effect."